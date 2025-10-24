Yuzvendra Chahal takes fresh dig at Dhanashree Verma after Delhi HC's decision on alimony Yuzvendra Chahal shared a post referring to a court ruling that financially independent wives aren’t entitled to alimony. The cricketer, who reportedly paid ₹4.75 crore to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma in their divorce settlement, later deleted the story.

New Delhi:

Yuzvendra Chahal’s social media activity has once again drawn attention after he reshared a post about a recent Delhi High Court decision on alimony. The post read, “Financially independent wife cannot demand alimony. Alimony is given for social justice and is not a tool for enrichment.”

Adding his own remark, Chahal wrote, “Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh” (Promise me you won’t go back on this decision). Although he deleted the story soon after, screenshots circulated widely, sparking debate among fans and followers. Many speculated that the post was a veiled comment on his former wife, Dhanashree Verma.

The couple, who divorced earlier this year, reportedly settled their case with Chahal paying Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. The resurfacing of this topic on social media led to a fresh round of discussions about their separation. Notably, during one of the court sessions, Chahal was spotted wearing a t-shirt with ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ imprinted on it.

A few months later, Dhanashree made a huge remark about their marriage on the reality show Rise and Fall. She claimed that Chahal had wanted to marry her without dating and that she discovered him cheating just two months after their wedding. Her clip began circulating online as the former couple was once again the talk of the town.

Chahal’s sister defends his brother

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Chahal’s sister Kenaa Dwiwedi posted a photo of them sharing that her brother has always been respectful towards woman and chose to remain silent, even when the world had turned mean.

You’re also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as “ma’am”, who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, ‘Why don’t you say something?’ you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest,” said Kenaa.

She added, “People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe.”