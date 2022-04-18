IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history; Takes 4 wickets in an over; 3 in a row

Follow us on Image Source : IPL At the end of Chahal's 4 overs, he took 5 wickets and gave away 40 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history as he picked up four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick to dismantle KKR's run chase on Monday, April 18.

The magical moment came during the 17th over. Chahal started the over by getting rid of Venkatesh Iyer. The last three balls of the over saw Chahal trap Iyer lbw, and then fox Shivam Mavi & Pat Cummins.

Chahal's game-changing over came at a perfect time as Shreyas Iyer was threatening to take the game away from the Royals. Earlier, Chahal also prized Nitish Rana out. At the end of his 4 overs, he took 5 wickets and gave away 40 runs. This was Chahal's first-ever fifer in the IPL.

Umesh Yadav showed some resistance towards the end, but Rajasthan Royals eventually won the game by 7 runs after KKR got bowled out for 210 runs.