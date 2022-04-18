Monday, April 18, 2022
     
IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history; Takes 4 wickets in an over; 3 in a row

Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history as he picked up four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick to dismantle KKR's run chase on Monday, April 18.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Mumbai Published on: April 18, 2022 23:53 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history as he picked up four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick to dismantle KKR's run chase on Monday, April 18.

The magical moment came during the 17th over. Chahal started the over by getting rid of Venkatesh Iyer. The last three balls of the over saw Chahal trap Iyer lbw, and then fox Shivam Mavi & Pat Cummins

Chahal's game-changing over came at a perfect time as Shreyas Iyer was threatening to take the game away from the Royals. Earlier, Chahal also prized Nitish Rana out.  At the end of his 4 overs, he took 5 wickets and gave away 40 runs. This was Chahal's first-ever fifer in the IPL.

Umesh Yadav showed some resistance towards the end, but Rajasthan Royals eventually won the game by 7 runs after KKR got bowled out for 210 runs.

