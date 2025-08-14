Yuvraj Singh applauds Shubman Gill's stellar captaincy, hails India's fightback in England Yuvraj Singh praised Shubman Gill for his stellar captaincy and four centuries in England, calling the drawn 2-2 Test series a win for young India. He also lauded Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their match-saving partnership in Manchester.

New Delhi:

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has heaped praise on India’s young Test skipper Shubman Gill, following a standout performance in the recently concluded Test series against England. Under pressure after taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Gill silenced critics with a phenomenal run of form, ending the five-match series as the highest run-scorer.

He was under scrutiny for his modest overseas record prior to the tour, but delivered a sensational response with the bat. He amassed 754 runs in 10 innings at a remarkable average of 75.4, including four centuries, earning him the Player of the Series accolade. Speaking to the ICC, Yuvraj commended Gill for rising to the occasion and embracing the leadership role with maturity. He also feels the series draw like a victory, considering the relative inexperience of the side.

“There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it. So, very proud of them. I certainly feel it's a win for us, although it's a drawn series, because it's a young team. And it's not easy to go and play well in England and prove yourself,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj lauds Jadeja, Sundar’s fightback to draw Manchester Test

Notably, the fourth Test at Manchester proved to be a turning point. After being pushed on the back foot, India managed to salvage a draw thanks to a gritty partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Jadeja, a seasoned campaigner, struck a crucial century and was instrumental throughout the series with both bat and ball. He finished as the fourth-highest run-getter, compiling 516 runs at an average of 86, with one century and five half-centuries.

In the meantime, the southpaw lauded the contributions of Washington, who made a strong comeback to the Test side and made a mark. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 101 in Manchester, partnering with Jadeja for a mammoth 203-run stand that helped India avert defeat and keep the series alive.

“The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series. I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja got hundreds and drew a Test match. That speaks volumes. Obviously, Jadeja has been there for a long time. But I think Washington Sundar, as a youngster coming into the team, I think it was incredible to do what he did,” he added.