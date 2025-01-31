'You're always a better player when not in the team': Joe Root's honest response on England T20I comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root hasn't played a T20I for England since 2019

Joe Root harbours playing for England across all formats but was pragmatic enough to know that he needs to play a bit more in T20 cricket to be able to challenge the ones established in the side already. Root has knocked on the white-ball doors for England once again after a sensational stint in the ongoing SA20 for the table-toppers Paarl Royals. Root smashed 279 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 55 and also took five wickets with the ball.

Root before his final day with the Royals ahead of his departure for India to join up with the team for the three ODIs mentioned that he wants to play for England for as much as he can across all formats but needs to prove his credentials in the shortest format before taking up the place of someone in the side.

"I think you're always a better player when you're not in the team," Root told Mark Butcher on broadcast before the Jorbug Super Kings vs Paarl Royals game on Thursday, January 30. "I'm just going to try and play the best cricket I can. You look at that squad, it's full of talented players who can take the game away from the best bowlers in the world. I'm sure they've got two more opportunities out there to turn things around.

"So, obviously, I want to play for England as much as I can in all formats but at the same time, I've got to play more T20 cricket, prove myself and see where that takes me and look after that first," Root added.

The Royals signed up the BBL sensation Mitch Owen as Root's replacement for the rest of the SA20 having already made it to the first qualifier. Owen smacked a joint-fastest BBL century off just 39 balls in the final taking Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title and was the leading run-getter of the season with 452 runs to his name.

England, on the other hand, will hope to level the five-match T20I series against India in Pune on Friday, January 31 and take it to the decider on Sunday in Mumbai.