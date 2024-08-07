Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
  'You have the ability to become a match winner': Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag with ODI debut cap | WATCH

'You have the ability to become a match winner': Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag with ODI debut cap | WATCH

Riyan Parag has played six T20Is for India. He was given the opportunity to represent the country in three games during the Zimbabwe tour and then played three more T20Is against Sri Lanka in the lead-up to the ODI series.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 16:31 IST
Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag with his ODI debut cap.
Image Source : ASSAM CRICKET ASSOCIATION/X Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag with his ODI debut cap.

Riyan Parag's wait for his ODI debut finally came to an end after the team management decided to give him a go in the third ODI of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Riyan, 22, was presented with his ODI cap by none other than his idol Virat Kohli and the latter had quite a bit to say.

The former India skipper congratulated the youngster on the achievement and mentioned that the entire team management has an enormous amount of belief in him.

"Riyan, firstly, congratulations for getting to play your first game for India," said Virat in a video posted by the BCCI. "In today's cricket, we all know that apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected, they are watching you and they see something special in you."

"Having spoken to GG bhai (Gautam Gambhir), Rohit (Sharma), selectors, everyone, they see something special in you. You have that ability to become a match winner for India. I know you have that belief. 

"I've known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you. And no better time to step in today, one nil down, to start of your international career with an impactful presence on the field - ball, bat and fielding as well. I wish you all the best, cap 256, Riyan Parag," he concluded.

Riyan was firstly awarded with a T20I call-up when India toured Zimbabwe in July after his amazing effort in the IPL 2024. Parag scored 573 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 149.21 for Rajasthan Royals and played a key role in taking them to Qualifier 2.

The Guwahati-born has played 49 List A games and aggregated 1720 runs at an average of 41.95. The right-hander has hit five centuries and eight half-centuries in his List  A career.

 

