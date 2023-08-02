You can win...: CSK star recalls MS Dhoni's big praise and advice as he returns to Indian team after 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni played a big part in the CSK star's comeback to the Indian team after three years

Making it to the national team is a dream of every cricketer but after getting dropped and then making a comeback is even more special. Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube, who last played for India in 2020 is returning to the national side after a long gap of three and a half years and it has been nothing short of a miracle IPL season for him with the Chennai Super Kings, which led to this. Dube, used by CSK as a pinch-hitter, single-handedly brought his side ahead of the opponent with his ability to hit sixes at will and won a few games for his side in their title-winning campaign.

Dube continued his good form in the Deodhar Trophy and won a match single-handedly for the West Zone with an unbeaten knock of 83 off just 78 balls. West Zone didn't qualify for the final but Dube gave a great audition ahead of the Ireland series, which might be his first appearance for India in more than three years.

Speaking on the official BCCI website after the game, Dube credited MS Dhoni for his success while saying that he learned how to finish games from the CSK skipper and how to tackle various bowlers and situations while mentioning that he tipped him to win a few games for his side with the bat.

"I cannot express all the things (that Dhoni helped me with). I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important and many things are there but cannot express all the things," said Dube in a video posted on BCCI website.

"But, I definitely got some big tips. He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself'," Dube added.

Dube is part of the Indian squad for the Ireland series followed by the Asian Games where his CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain.

Latest Cricket News