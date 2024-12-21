Yearender 2024: How did Indian men's and women's hockey teams perform?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Indian men's and women's hockey teams.

2024 turned out to be a memorable year for Indian hockey and the Indian men's hockey team, in particular. The men's side led by Harmanpreet Singh played some captivating hockey throughout the calendar year and finished fifth position on the FIH men's rankings.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side entered the Paris Olympics with high hopes and enjoyed a near-dream run. India found themselves in Pool B alongside the defending champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

India defeated the Black Sticks 3-2 to get their campaign off to a flying start in Paris before playing a stalemate (1-1) against Argentina. They beat Ireland in their third match but suffered an agonising 2-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium afterwards.

The Men in Blue didn't let the loss at the hands of Belgium dampen their spirits as they beat Australia 3-2. India sank Great Britain 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout to qualify for the semifinals. They took on Germany in the second semifinal and fought bravely. India missed its star defender Amit Rohidas in the semifinal after he was suspended for one game and lost to Germany 3-2.

Unfazed by the heartbreak in the semis, India locked horns with Spain in the bronze medal match and emerged victorious 2-1.

India men's tour of South Africa (18 January to 28 January 2024)

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline January 22 India France 4-0 (India won) January 24 India France 2-2 January 26 India South Africa 3-0 (India won) January 28 India Netherlands 1-5 (Netherlands won)

FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline January 28 India Switzerland 9-1 (India won) January 28 India Egypt 8-6 (Egypt won) January 29 India Jamaica 13-0 (India won) January 30 India Netherlands 7-4 (Netherlands won) January 30 India Kenya 9-4 (India won) January 31 India Egypt 6-4 (India won) 5th/6th place

India tour of Australia 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline April 6 India Australia 5-1 (AUS won) April 7 India Australia 4-2 (AUS won) April 10 India Australia 2-1 (AUS won) April 12 India Australia 3-1 (AUS won) April 13 India Australia 3-2 (AUS won)

Paris Olympics

Date Team 1 Team 2 Bronze medal match scoreline Winner August 8 India Spain 2-1 India

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner September 8 India China 3-0 India September 9 India Japan 5-1 India September 11 India Malaysia 8-1 India September 12 India South Korea 3-1 India September 14 India Pakistan 2-1 India September 16 (Semifinal) India South Korea 4-1 India September 17 (Final) India China 1-0 India

India vs Germany bilateral series 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner October 23 India Germany 2-0 Germany October 24 India Germany 5-3 India

Indian women's hockey team's performance in 2024

After missing out on the Paris Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team underwent numerous personnel changes and made a roaring comeback by winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar's Rajgir. Led by Salima Tete and under head coach Harendra Singh, India defeated China 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy title.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner January 13 India USA 1-0 USA January 14 India New Zealand 3-1 India January 16 India Italy 5-1 India January 18 India Germany 4-3 Germany January 19 India Japan 1-0 India

FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024

India finished the tournament as the runners-up after losing 2-7 to Netherlands in the final.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024