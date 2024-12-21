Yearender 2024: How did Indian men's and women's hockey teams perform?

2024 turned out to be a memorable year for Indian hockey and the Indian men's hockey team, in particular. The men's side led by Harmanpreet Singh played some captivating hockey throughout the calendar year and finished fifth position on the FIH men's rankings.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led side entered the Paris Olympics with high hopes and enjoyed a near-dream run. India found themselves in Pool B alongside the defending champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.
India defeated the Black Sticks 3-2 to get their campaign off to a flying start in Paris before playing a stalemate (1-1) against Argentina. They beat Ireland in their third match but suffered an agonising 2-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium afterwards.
The Men in Blue didn't let the loss at the hands of Belgium dampen their spirits as they beat Australia 3-2. India sank Great Britain 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout to qualify for the semifinals. They took on Germany in the second semifinal and fought bravely. India missed its star defender Amit Rohidas in the semifinal after he was suspended for one game and lost to Germany 3-2.
Unfazed by the heartbreak in the semis, India locked horns with Spain in the bronze medal match and emerged victorious 2-1.
India men's tour of South Africa (18 January to 28 January 2024)
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|January 22
|India
|France
|4-0 (India won)
|January 24
|India
|France
|2-2
|January 26
|India
|South Africa
|3-0 (India won)
|January 28
|India
|Netherlands
|1-5 (Netherlands won)
FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|January 28
|India
|Switzerland
|9-1 (India won)
|January 28
|India
|Egypt
|8-6 (Egypt won)
|January 29
|India
|Jamaica
|13-0 (India won)
|January 30
|India
|Netherlands
|7-4 (Netherlands won)
|January 30
|India
|Kenya
|9-4 (India won)
|January 31
|India
|Egypt
|6-4 (India won) 5th/6th place
India tour of Australia 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|April 6
|India
|Australia
|5-1 (AUS won)
|April 7
|India
|Australia
|4-2 (AUS won)
|April 10
|India
|Australia
|2-1 (AUS won)
|April 12
|India
|Australia
|3-1 (AUS won)
|April 13
|India
|Australia
|3-2 (AUS won)
Paris Olympics
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Bronze medal match scoreline
|Winner
|August 8
|India
|Spain
|2-1
|India
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|Winner
|September 8
|India
|China
|3-0
|India
|September 9
|India
|Japan
|5-1
|India
|September 11
|India
|Malaysia
|8-1
|India
|September 12
|India
|South Korea
|3-1
|India
|September 14
|India
|Pakistan
|2-1
|India
|September 16 (Semifinal)
|India
|South Korea
|4-1
|India
|September 17 (Final)
|India
|China
|1-0
|India
India vs Germany bilateral series 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|Winner
|October 23
|India
|Germany
|2-0
|Germany
|October 24
|India
|Germany
|5-3
|India
Indian women's hockey team's performance in 2024
After missing out on the Paris Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team underwent numerous personnel changes and made a roaring comeback by winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar's Rajgir. Led by Salima Tete and under head coach Harendra Singh, India defeated China 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy title.
FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|Winner
|January 13
|India
|USA
|1-0
|USA
|January 14
|India
|New Zealand
|3-1
|India
|January 16
|India
|Italy
|5-1
|India
|January 18
|India
|Germany
|4-3
|Germany
|January 19
|India
|Japan
|1-0
|India
FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024
India finished the tournament as the runners-up after losing 2-7 to Netherlands in the final.
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Scoreline
|Winner
|November 11
|India
|Malaysia
|4-0
|India
|November 12
|India
|South Korea
|3-2
|India
|November 14
|India
|Thailand
|13-0
|India
|November 16
|India
|China
|3-0
|India
|November 17
|India
|Japan
|3-0
|India
|November 19
|India
|Japan
|2-0
|India
|November 20
|India
|China
|1-0
|India