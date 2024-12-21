Yearender 2024: How did Indian men's and women's hockey teams perform?

Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
The Indian men's hockey team successfully defended its bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and beat China in the summit clash to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title. Harmanpreet Singh was remarkable as the leader of the pack.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 10:27 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 11:58 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Indian men's and women's hockey teams.

2024 turned out to be a memorable year for Indian hockey and the Indian men's hockey team, in particular. The men's side led by Harmanpreet Singh played some captivating hockey throughout the calendar year and finished fifth position on the FIH men's rankings. 

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side entered the Paris Olympics with high hopes and enjoyed a near-dream run. India found themselves in Pool B alongside the defending champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. 

India defeated the Black Sticks 3-2 to get their campaign off to a flying start in Paris before playing a stalemate (1-1) against Argentina. They beat Ireland in their third match but suffered an agonising 2-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium afterwards. 

The Men in Blue didn't let the loss at the hands of Belgium dampen their spirits as they beat Australia 3-2. India sank Great Britain 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout to qualify for the semifinals. They took on Germany in the second semifinal and fought bravely. India missed its star defender Amit Rohidas in the semifinal after he was suspended for one game and lost to Germany 3-2.

Unfazed by the heartbreak in the semis, India locked horns with Spain in the bronze medal match and emerged victorious 2-1.

India men's tour of South Africa (18 January to 28 January 2024)

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline
January 22 India  France 4-0 (India won)
January 24 India France 2-2
January 26 India South Africa 3-0 (India won)
January 28 India Netherlands 1-5 (Netherlands won)

FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024

 

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline
January 28 India Switzerland 9-1 (India won)
January 28 India Egypt 8-6 (Egypt won)
January 29 India Jamaica 13-0 (India won)
January 30 India Netherlands 7-4 (Netherlands won)
January 30 India Kenya 9-4 (India won)
January 31 India Egypt 6-4 (India won) 5th/6th place

India tour of Australia 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline
April 6 India Australia 5-1 (AUS won)
April 7 India Australia 4-2 (AUS won)
April 10 India Australia 2-1 (AUS won)
April 12 India Australia 3-1 (AUS won)
April 13 India Australia 3-2 (AUS won)

Paris Olympics

Date Team 1 Team 2 Bronze medal match scoreline Winner
August 8 India Spain 2-1 India

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner
September 8 India China 3-0 India
September 9 India Japan 5-1 India
September 11 India Malaysia 8-1 India
September 12 India South Korea 3-1 India
September 14 India Pakistan 2-1 India
September 16 (Semifinal) India South Korea 4-1 India
September 17 (Final) India China 1-0 India

India vs Germany bilateral series 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner
October 23 India Germany 2-0 Germany
October 24 India Germany 5-3 India

Indian women's hockey team's performance in 2024

After missing out on the Paris Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team underwent numerous personnel changes and made a roaring comeback by winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar's Rajgir. Led by Salima Tete and under head coach Harendra Singh, India defeated China 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy title.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner
January 13 India USA 1-0 USA
January 14 India New Zealand 3-1 India
January 16 India Italy 5-1 India
January 18 India Germany 4-3 Germany
January 19 India Japan 1-0 India

FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024

India finished the tournament as the runners-up after losing 2-7 to Netherlands in the final.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Date Team 1 Team 2 Scoreline Winner
November 11 India Malaysia 4-0 India
November 12 India South Korea 3-2 India
November 14 India Thailand 13-0 India
November 16 India China 3-0 India
November 17 India Japan 3-0 India
November 19 India Japan 2-0 India
November 20 India China 1-0 India

 

