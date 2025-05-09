Yashasvi Jaiswal writes to MCA on Mumbai U-turn after having received NOC for Goa move Yashasvi Jaiswal sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association last month after receiving a leadership role from Goa to make the domestic move. However, the young opener has made a U-turn on his decision.

Mumbai:

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to move to Goa in domestic cricket, has emailed the association for a return. The U-turn seemed very swift as Jaiswal mentioned in his mail that the switch was because of his family shifting its base, which for now has been put on hold and hence, he wants to continue playing domestic cricket for the giants, Mumbai.

"I, the undersigned, would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed!," Jaiswal wrote in the mail, as quoted by the news agency PTI. "So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!," he added.

The 23-year-old is a first-choice starter for India in Tests as well as T20Is and post the Champions Trophy, he is likely to get a few more chances for the national side in the ODIs as well. Hence, the 23-year-old was unlikely to play a major role, anyway, for any team he would have played for, but a leadership role beckoned for him at Goa, which would have furthered his CV, possibly for an IPL team in the future as well.

Jaiswal, in his statement to the Indian Express, had confirmed that he couldn't deny a leadership offer from Goa even though he was reluctant to move from Mumbai, where he played all his cricket after shifting from UP's Badohi as a youngster.

Jaiswal had been in terrific touch in the ongoing IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, as he recovered from a poor start, scoring 473 runs in 12 innings, including five half-centuries.