Yashasvi Jaiswal set to break Ben Stokes' world record in WTC in Bangladesh Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have made his Test debut only last year but he has already broken several records in his short career. He is the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in the format having reached the milestone in only nine Tests. In the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, the young left-hander has his eyes set on England Test captain Ben Stokes' world record of hitting the most sixes in a single edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Stokes had smacked 31 maximums in the first WTC edition that lasted from 2019 to 2021. The third WTC cycle is currently in progress and Jaiswal has already hit 29 sixes in 16 innings. He needs only three sixes to go past Stokes and create the record.

Most sixes in a single WTC edition

Players Sixes WTC edition Ben Stokes 31 2019-21 Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 2023-25 (ongoing) Rohit Sharma 27 2019-21 Rishabh Pant 22 2021-23 Daryl Mitchell 20 2021-23

Jaiswal has every chance of becoming the first player to hit 50 sixes in a single WTC edition given the kind of attacking cricket he plays at the top of the order with India set to play 10 Test matches (2 vs Bangladesh, 3 vs New Zealand and 5 vs Australia) till January 2025. 26 out of those 29 maximums came in the five-match Test series against England alone earlier this year when the dynamic southpaw plundered 712 runs at an average of 89.

Rohit Sharma was closest to Stokes before with 27 sixes in the inaugural WTC cycle but the Indian captain has so far sent the red ball over the ropes only 14 times in this edition. Jaiswal is already on top of the six-hitting list in the ongoing WTC cycle and Ben Stokes is at second place here with 22 sixes. England are set to play six more Test matches (3 vs Pakistan and 3 vs New Zealand) in this cycle and even Stokes will be aiming to go past Jaiswal in this aspect.

Most sixes in WTC cycle 2023-25 so far