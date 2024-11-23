Yashasvi Jaiswal moves past Joe Root to achieve mammoth Test record in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stocks are rising and they are rising at breakneck speed in Test cricket. Jaiswal is enjoying a memorable year in Test cricket and has added another milestone to his tally with a fifty in the second innings of the ongoing Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal now has 10 fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 - the most by any player in the red-ball format in the ongoing calendar year. Jaiswal was on level terms with Joe Root with nine fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 before his half-century at the Optus Stadium on November 23 (Saturday).

Players with the most fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024

Player Matches Fifty-plus scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 12* 10 Joe Root 14 9 Kamindu Mendis 7 8 Ben Duckett 14 7 Dinesh Chandimal 8 6 Dhananjaya de Silva 8 6 Rachin Ravindra 9 6 Zak Crawley 11 6 Shubman Gill 10 6 Salman Ali Agha 6 5

