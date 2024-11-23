Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Yashasvi Jaiswal moves past Joe Root to achieve mammoth Test record in 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind only Joe Root on the list of players with the most runs in Test cricket in 2024. Jaiswal has scored over 1100 runs in the longest format of the game in the ongoing calendar year whereas Root has amassed 1338 runs for England.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 13:48 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stocks are rising and they are rising at breakneck speed in Test cricket. Jaiswal is enjoying a memorable year in Test cricket and has added another milestone to his tally with a fifty in the second innings of the ongoing Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal now has 10 fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 - the most by any player in the red-ball format in the ongoing calendar year. Jaiswal was on level terms with Joe Root with nine fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 before his half-century at the Optus Stadium on November 23 (Saturday).

Players with the most fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024

Player Matches Fifty-plus scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal 12* 10
Joe Root 14 9
Kamindu Mendis 7 8
Ben Duckett 14 7
Dinesh Chandimal 8 6
Dhananjaya de Silva 8 6
Rachin Ravindra  9 6
Zak Crawley 11 6
Shubman Gill 10 6
Salman Ali Agha 6 5

More to follow...........

