Yashasvi Jaiswal moves past Joe Root to achieve mammoth Test record in 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stocks are rising and they are rising at breakneck speed in Test cricket. Jaiswal is enjoying a memorable year in Test cricket and has added another milestone to his tally with a fifty in the second innings of the ongoing Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Jaiswal now has 10 fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 - the most by any player in the red-ball format in the ongoing calendar year. Jaiswal was on level terms with Joe Root with nine fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024 before his half-century at the Optus Stadium on November 23 (Saturday).
Players with the most fifty-plus scores in Tests in 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Fifty-plus scores
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|12*
|10
|Joe Root
|14
|9
|Kamindu Mendis
|7
|8
|Ben Duckett
|14
|7
|Dinesh Chandimal
|8
|6
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|8
|6
|Rachin Ravindra
|9
|6
|Zak Crawley
|11
|6
|Shubman Gill
|10
|6
|Salman Ali Agha
|6
|5
More to follow...........