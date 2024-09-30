Yashasvi Jaiswal misses all-time record for India by a whisker despite jaw-dropping outing in 2nd Test vs BAN

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with sensational intent alongside captain Rohit Sharma to provide India a historic start to their batting innings in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. The two openers punished the Bangladesh speedsters, sending India to the fastest-ever team fifty in just 18 balls.

Jaiswal started the innings with three fours off Hasan Mahmud in the first over with Rohit then smashing sixes off the first two balls he faced off Khaled Ahmed. The two were unstoppable before Rohit Sharma was bowled out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the fourth over.

While Rohit was dismissed for 23, Jaiswal kept his ballistic mode on, smashing a fifty off just 31 balls. Despite this terrific outing, Jaiswal missed out on an all-time record for India.

Jaiswal smashed the joint-third fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket but missed the all-time record by a whisker. The record is held by Rishabh Pant, who had hit his fifty in 28 balls in a Test against Sri Lanka in a Bengaluru Test in 2022.

Fastest fifties by an Indian batter in Test cricket:

1 - Rishabh Pant: 28 balls in IND vs SL in 2022

2 - Kapil Dev: 30 balls in IND vs PAK in 1982

3 - Shardul Thakur: 31 balls in IND vs ENG in 2021

4 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 31 balls in IND vs BAN in 2024

5 - Virender Sehwag: 32 balls in IND vs ENG in 2008

Jaiswal's fun ended on 72 when Hasan Mahmud cleaned the opener with a ball that stayed low and went past him. Jaiswal stayed bat and tried to bring his bat down but the ball sneaked past him before he could defend it.

In his stroke-filled knock, the opener hit 12 fours and two sixes. He departed when the team was on 127 after hitting the fastest team fifty and hundred.

The Men in Blue broke England's all-time record for fastest team fifty when they got to the half ton mark in just 18 balls, breaking England's record of 26 balls. The Indian team then registered the fastest 100, 200 and 250 too.