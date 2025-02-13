Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinal after Champions Trophy snub

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Vidarbha in Nagpur. The opener was part of India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy but the team management made a couple of changes at the last minute, which ruled out his participation. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was instead picked in the 15-member squad, while Harshit Rana replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah. Jaiswal is currently named in the list of non-travelling reserves.

Before joining the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England, Jaiswal featured in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir. The 23-year-old made 4 and 26 runs respectively in two innings as Mumbai lost the match by five wickets. He didn’t feature in the game against Meghalaya to keep himself ready for the ODI series and then the Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal was handed his debut ODI cap in the first match against England in Nagpur. He failed to impress, scoring 15 runs, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer looked impressive scoring a half-century each and that forced the team management to drop Jaiswal from the second ODI and make room for Virat Kohli, who missed the first game due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai batter had a terrific run in Test cricket since debut and was India’s highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has been an important player in the red-ball set-up and will be extremely vital for the team in the five-match Test series against England later in the year.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, two of the regulars in the Indian team, will also feature in the semi-final clash against Vidharbha, slated to be played from February 17-21. Notably, just like Jaiswal, Dube is one of the non-travelling reserves for India in the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai squad

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna