WTC points table update after SL vs NZ and IND vs BAN Test matches

Sri Lanka have jumped to third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with their 63-run win over New Zealand who have now slipped to the fourth position. It was a well-fought Test match in Galle between the two teams but in the end, Sri Lanka's spinners were superior as the hosts defended 275 runs easily. Rachin Ravindra waged a lone battle with 92 runs but his efforts went in vain.

Coming into the fifth day, the home team needed two wickets to win while the Kiwis were 68 runs away from victory. But it took only 3.4 overs for Sri Lanka to wrap things up with Prabath Jayasuriya picking both wickets. As far as the WTC points table is concerned, Sri Lanka registered their fourth win in this cycle to take their PCT to 50. On the other hand, New Zealand suffered their fourth loss in seven matches of WTC 2023-25 and their PCT has dropped to 42.86 with this loss.

On Sunday (September 22), India registered a 280-run victory against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai. India strengthened their top position with this win as their PCT now reads 71.67 and still have nine Test matches left in this cycle. Bangladesh who were coming off a stunning away series win over Pakistan have now dropped to sixth place with this loss and their PCT is 39.29.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will commence on September 26 while India and Bangladesh will next be in action in Kanpur from September 27.

