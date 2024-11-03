Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
  WTC Points Table Update after Team India suffer humiliation at home with 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

India's next assignment is a five-match Test series against the reigning WTC champions, Australia. India's performance in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will determine whether they go on to play their third-consecutive WTC final or not.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 13:27 IST
Image Source : AP New Zealand players celebrate a wicket.

A 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand has badly hurt India and impeded their progress on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. A 25-run loss in the third and final match of the series at Wankhede has brought India down to the second position on the WTC standings.

 

WTC Points Table after New Zealand's 3-0 series win over India

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
2. India 14 8 5 1 98 58.33
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4. New Zealand 11 6 5 0 72 54.55
5. South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17
6. England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79
7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8. Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

 

 

