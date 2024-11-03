WTC Points Table Update after Team India suffer humiliation at home with 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

A 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand has badly hurt India and impeded their progress on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. A 25-run loss in the third and final match of the series at Wankhede has brought India down to the second position on the WTC standings.
WTC Points Table after New Zealand's 3-0 series win over India
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|2.
|India
|14
|8
|5
|1
|98
|58.33
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4.
|New Zealand
|11
|6
|5
|0
|72
|54.55
|5.
|South Africa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|52
|54.17
|6.
|England
|19
|9
|9
|1
|93
|40.79
|7.
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8.
|Bangladesh
|10
|3
|7
|0
|33
|27.50
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
More to follow...........