Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WTC Points table update after Border-Gavaskar Trophy: South Africa still at top, two more teams knocked out

WTC Points table update after Border-Gavaskar Trophy: South Africa still at top, two more teams knocked out

All three teams in the top half of the ladder - Australia, India and South Africa - stayed in their positions, however, the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2023-25 cycle was confirmed. Australia qualified for the final after beating India by six wickets in Sydney and won the series 3-1.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 11:04 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 11:04 IST
India suffered their third loss in the Border-Gavaskar
Image Source : GETTY India suffered their third loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia as the hosts won the series 3-1

Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and ended India's contention after winning the fifth and final Test in Sydney by six wickets and hence the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. Australia's win meant that India were knocked out of the race to make it to their third consecutive final and their dream of winning the Test mace remains distant, having lost the final twice. For Australia, this will be their second consecutive final as they will take on South Africa this time around, at Lord's from June 11-15.

Scott Boland with a six-wicket haul in the second innings wrapped up India's innings cheaply with some help from captain Pat Cummins on the third day. India tried their best but it was a bridge too far, defeingd 162 runs without Jasprit Bumrah. Still, Prasidh Krishna gave his best with a few wickets in the morning session itself but it wasn't to be.

The loss meant that India's campaign in the ongoing WTC Cycle ended with 114 points out of 228 with a points percentage (PCT) of 50.00. Losing six Tests out of the last eight, with a draw and just one win was not going to help and that meant wins against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England didn't eventually bear fruit.

WTC Points Table updated after Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 88 66.67
2. Australia (Q) 17 11 4 2 130 63.73
3. India 19 9 8 2 114 50.00
4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21
5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45
6. England 22 6 7 0 69 44.23
7. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25
8. Pakistan 11 4 7 0 40 30.30
9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

 

Related Stories
WATCH: Kohli mocks Australian crowd with sandpaper gesture after Smith's wicket; empties his pockets

WATCH: Kohli mocks Australian crowd with sandpaper gesture after Smith's wicket; empties his pockets

Cummins becomes first player in WTC history to achieve rare milestone after Jadeja, Sundar's wickets

Cummins becomes first player in WTC history to achieve rare milestone after Jadeja, Sundar's wickets

Australia qualify for WTC final, knock India out; reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 3-1 series win

Australia qualify for WTC final, knock India out; reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 3-1 series win

India stayed in third position and so did Australia (in second) as their PCT jumped up just a little to 63.72. Australia even if they lose to Sri Lanka 0-2 in the away series later this month, will be playing the WTC final as their PCT will only drop to 57. With that result, Sri Lanka were also knocked out of the race as their only chance depended upon the Sydney Test getting drawn and them winning 2-0. Even if Sri Lanka whitewash Australia at home, there might be a change on the table but not in the final fixture.

Meanwhile, South Africa tightened screws over Pakistan, having three three down after piling on a monumental score of 615 runs in the first innings.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement