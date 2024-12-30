WTC points table update after Australia beat India in Melbourne to take 2-1 lead in BGT

Monday, December 30, 2024
     
WTC Points Table: Australia's win over India in the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs has made things tougher for the visitors to make it to the final of the WTC. Here's the latest World Test Championship points table update after the end of the fourth Test of the five-match series.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 30, 2024 12:15 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 12:15 IST
WTC Points table
Image Source : GETTY WTC Points table update after Australia's win over India

Australia defeated India by 184 runs in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This win has made life easy for the Aussies in terms of making it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). Meanwhile, India are not out of the race yet but the fate is not in their hands anymore. 

Here's the latest WTC points table:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. South Africa 11 7 3 1 88 66.67
2. Australia 16 10 4 2 118 61.46
3. India 18 9 7 2 114 52.78
4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21
5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45
6. England 22 6 7 0 69 44.23
7. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25
8. Pakistan 11 4 7 0 40 30.30
9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

More to follow...

