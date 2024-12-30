WTC points table update after Australia beat India in Melbourne to take 2-1 lead in BGT

Australia defeated India by 184 runs in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This win has made life easy for the Aussies in terms of making it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). Meanwhile, India are not out of the race yet but the fate is not in their hands anymore.
Here's the latest WTC points table:
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|South Africa
|11
|7
|3
|1
|88
|66.67
|2.
|Australia
|16
|10
|4
|2
|118
|61.46
|3.
|India
|18
|9
|7
|2
|114
|52.78
|4.
|New Zealand
|14
|7
|7
|0
|81
|48.21
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|11
|5
|6
|0
|60
|45.45
|6.
|England
|22
|6
|7
|0
|69
|44.23
|7.
|Bangladesh
|12
|4
|8
|0
|45
|31.25
|8.
|Pakistan
|11
|4
|7
|0
|40
|30.30
|9.
|West Indies
|11
|2
|7
|2
|32
|24.24
