WTC Points Table: Proteas dominance continues after they crush England in Lord's Test

WTC Points Table: In a sudden turn of events and doing the unexpected, Dean Elgar-led South African side has halted England's dominant run in the red-ball format. The duo of head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Brendon McCullum achieved some wonderful results for England in the longest format of the game as they completely revamped how Test cricket was perceived and played. All of it came to halt as South Africa defeated England in the first Test match which was being played at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs.

With this thumping victory over the English Test side, the Proteas have now solidified their standing on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. On the other hand, the hosts, who were already ranked 7th on the points table have put themselves into deep trouble as far as qualification scenarios for the final is considered. The Proteas team is currently stationed in South Africa to play three-match Test series and they have convincingly gained a lead of 1-0 which has put the English into loads of trouble as of now.

The Lord's cricket stadium has always been a happy hunting ground for South Africa and since 1992, they have won 5 matches out of 7 and have lost only on one instance. As of now, they have taken one more step towards the WTC finals that bis scheduled to be played next year. With a win percentage of 75, South Africa has continued to stay on top. The Elgar-led side has won six Test matches in this cycle of the World Test Championship and has lost only 2 Tests. Australia is stationed in the second spot with a win percentage of 70, whereas Sri Lanka is in the second spot with a win percentage of 53.33.

With two more Test matches to go in the series, it will be interesting to see South Africa's approach to combat Bazball.

