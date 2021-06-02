Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: Lack of Test match practice in England not an issue, says Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli said on Tuesday that India will take field in World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in right frame of mind and will not be bothered by the lack of Test match practice, which their opponents will get in the two-Test series against England.

He also shot down suggestions that the conditions will favour Kiwis.

"In the past we have landed in places three days prior in proper schedule and have had a hell of a series. It is all in the head. It is not the first time we are playing in England.

"We all know what the conditions are like. We don't have any issues with even four practice sessions heading into the game," he said at a press conference on the eve of the team's departure for England.

India leave for UK in the wee hours of Thursday to play the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 and five games against England starting August 4.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, said the WTC final is a massive game.

"See, it is the first time that you have a Test Championship final. When you look at the magnitude of the game that's going to be played, I think this is the biggest, if not the biggest ever, because it's the toughest form of the game," Shastri said.

"It's a format that tests you. It's not happened over three days or three months, it's happened over two years, where teams have played each other around the world, and earned their stripes to play the finals so it's one heck of an event."