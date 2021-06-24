WTC Final | 'Nice to get one under the belt': Kane Williamson says win 'special' for New Zealand cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final | 'Nice to get one under the belt': Williamson says win 'special' for New Zealand cricket

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in the final of the World Test Championship, and Kane Williamson is a relieved captain. Two years ago, Williamson's New Zealand were at the receiving end of a painful defeat against England in the World Cup final.

"Very special feeling, a couple of close ones [in ICC finals], nice to get one under the belt," Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

"I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team, they're an incredible team, we know how much of a challenge it would be. It was great, the heart our team showed to get across the line, great Test match."

Williamson was asked if the WTC victory was New Zealand's greatest achievement in its cricketing history, to which the Kiwi captain insisted that the moment was indeed "special."

"I've been part of [NZ cricket] for a short while, it's a very special feeling, the first time in our history we've come away with a world title. We've had 22 players over the last two years, and they've all played their part and the support staff and the guys who played this match, it's a special achievement to be savoured," said the NZ captain.

"We know we don't always have the stars, we rely on other bits and pieces to stay in the game and be competitive. We saw a lot of heart and commitment to our style of cricket in this game, we know how strong this Indian side is, in all conditions. It's not always easy in a final, a one-off Test match, we respect that, and throughout all six days, it ebbed and flowed, no one really got the upper hand, and it came to the last day which was great for the fans."

Williamson also praised the batting effort from the New Zealand lower-order in the first innings. The Kiwis added 80 runs for the final four wickets, which helped them steer into a crucial 32-run lead.



"That was tough [batting in the first innings]. Amazing attack, they don't give you much to hit. We saw a lot of heart from the lower order who came in and tried to inch us into some sort of lead. It was a very sporting surface, and having only four days' cricket, there was always a chance of a result," said Williamson.