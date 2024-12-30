WTC Final: How will team India qualify if they lose Melbourne Test vs Australia?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WTC Final qualification scenario for India if they lose Melbourne Test

With South Africa's thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in Centurion, the scenarios to qualify for the WTC Final have changed again. South Africa have become the first team to make it to the summit clash at the Lord's next year in June. India, Australia and Sri Lanka are fighting for the second spot and a lot will depend on the result of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Chasing 340 runs on the final day, India lost quick wickets in the first session and at the moment, it seems like they will go for a draw.

However, for that to happen, the visitors will have to play extremely well with Australia leaving no stone unturned courtesy of some excellent bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, the fans are excited to know the WTC Final qualification scenario for India in case of a draw, win or loss. A lot has been calculated over a positive result (win or draw) for India in terms of qualification. But what happens if team India lose the Melbourne Test? Will they get knocked out of the WTC Final race?

The answer is a big NO. But yes, the fate of the WTC Final qualification will not be in their hands anymore. If they end up losing the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, India, at best, will only be able to level the series 2-2 by winning in Sydney. To stay alive, they must win the New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Even a draw will knock them out of the World Test Championship.

What will happen if India lose in Melbourne and win in Sydney?

If India manage to level the series against Australia after losing in Melbourne, they remain alive in the race for the WTC Final, only by just though. If the BGT ends in 2-2, India's PCT will be 55.26. This will leave them pinning their hopes on Sri Lanka winning the two-match series against Australia by at least a 1-0 margin.

This makes it clear that all is not lost for India if they go down fighting in Melbourne. There will still be hope left for them but they will have to dictate terms at any cost in Sydney.