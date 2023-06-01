WTC Final: Matthew Hayden makes big comment on Shubman Gill, connects him with KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Matthew Hayden and cricketers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul

WTC Final: The Indian Cricket Team and the Australian Cricket Team will be shoulder-to-shoulder against each other in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in London. Both India and Australia were the table toppers in the WTC 2021-2023 cycle and set a showdown clash for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. India have a few in-form batters in their side, well displayed by the performances of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has made a big comment on Shubman Gill. He has stated that the world will see a lot of Shubman Gill over the next 15 years. Hayden also stated that both Gill and KL Rahul have fantastic games.

"You will see a lot of Shubman Gill for the next 15 years. The foundations behind a good Test cricketer are pretty simple. And Shubman, and KL Rahul before him, fundamentally have fantastic games. So, he'll be a superstar of any cricket format for a very long time," Hayden said on Gill.

The former Aussie opener also highlighted Gill's technique. "One of the biggest advantages that Shubman has and he showed this when he was touring Australia is he's very good off the backfoot as well. "So the square of wicket play is excellent. And that'll stand him in good stead even against the best Test sides in the world," Hayden added.

'Rishabh Pant one of the big losses to Indian cricket'

Like others, Hayden was also of the belief that India will be missing the services of Rishabh Pant in the final. "One of the big losses to Indian cricket right now is Rishabh Pant. If I was an Indian selector, I certainly go with the more dynamic wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, he also adds that bit of swagger to the batting lineup and in the fielding unit as well," the former Aussie opener said.

He also stated that India must play two spinners in the summit clash. "What works for India is two spinners. It doesn't work for Australia, apart from the outrageous turners that we saw in India during the Border-Gavaskar trophy," Hayden said.

"I know the Australian combination will always want to have three quicks. Obviously, Nathan Lyon is our spinner and Cameron Green can play as an all-rounder. I mean, that's, that's how important Cameron Green is. That's a powerful and important role that he plays as an all-rounder. So it's great to have him in form," he added.

