WTC 2025 table update after England thrash West Indies in James Anderson's farewell Test at Lord's

Trailing 250 runs in the first innings, West Indies team stumbled to 136 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first Test against England. The debutant Gus Atkinson picked up five wickets in the second innings to claim the Player of the Match award.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 16:57 IST
England vs West Indies First Test
Image Source : GETTY James Anderson during the Lord's Test against West Indies in London on July 12, 2024

England recorded a dominant win by innings and 114 runs to beat West Indies in the first Test match at Lord's on Friday, July 12. West Indies' second innings stumbled on 136 in the first session of Day 3 as England bid farewell to legendary fast bowler James Anderson. 

The debutant Gus Atkinson picked seven wickets in the first innings to bowl out West Indies to 121 and then big fifties from Joe Root and Jamie Smith helped England take a 250-run lead in the first innings. West Indies lost six wickets on Day 2 with just 79 runs and managed to add just 57 runs on Day 3. Atkinson finished the match with his fifth wicket in the second innings and Anderson bagged three.

Atkinson picked 12 wickets across two innings to make the biggest impact while Anderson claimed four wickets to finish his Test career with 704 wickets, most among fast bowlers.

WTC 2025 Points Table Updated

Meanwhile, England won 12 points in the World Test Championship 2025 and remain in the ninth position in the updated points table. England levelled with Bangladesh and South Africa on the basis of the percentage of points won but stayed at the bottom due to their six defeats in 11 matches.

West Indies suffered a big blow to their percentage of points won after three defeats in five matches in the WTC 2025 cycle but kept their sixth position in the updated points table. India remain at the top with the highest percentage of points won followed by the defending champions Australia. 

Ranking Teams P W L D DED Points PTC
1 India 9 6 2 1 2 74 68.52
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 10 90 62.50
3 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00
4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 24 50.00
5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66
6 West Indies 5 1 3 1 0 16 26.66
7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 0 12 25.00
8 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 12 25.00
9 England 11 4 6 1 19 33 25.00
