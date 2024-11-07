Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
  5. WPL Retentions 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on Athapaththu, RCB's overseas options as teams finalise squads
WPL Retentions 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on Athapaththu, RCB's overseas options as teams finalise squads

WPL Retentions Live: All five teams will be announcing their list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction for the third edition of the Women's Premier League. The spotlight will be on veteran overseas stars such as Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight as teams name retentions.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 16:47 IST
WPL Retentions 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on Athapaththu, RCB's overseas options as teams finalise squads before auction

A week after the IPL retentions, it's time for the announcement of retained and released players for all five teams in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Since, it's a mini-auction, the teams are unlikely to release players in wholesale, however, the teams like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, who failed to make it to the top three last season, are expected to undergo massive changes and hence may have the least number of players retained. Since the teams will also have an enhanced purse for the auction this time around, the likes of RCB, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians too would want to make full use of that, while keeping their core group. Follow all the live updates of WPL retentions 2025-

  • Nov 07, 2024 4:45 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Surely, Warriorz Nation, we expect you to be ready with a long list

  • Nov 07, 2024 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB hit the first nail

    The only pre-season trade before the retentions took place from the Warriorz to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions with England opener Dannie Wyatt-Hodge reuniting with her Hundred partner Smiti Mandhana. It was an all-cash deal which means the RCB will have to mull over their overseas options - which are now eight and even if they go in the maximum limit of six, they will have to release two.

  • Nov 07, 2024 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will UP Warriorz leave Chamari Athapaththu?

    Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu hasn't been in great form of late and didn't really light up the WPL 2024 for the UP Warriorz. Of late, she hasn't been in great form and the Warriorz will be keen to retain Lauren Bell, the English pacer. 

  • Nov 07, 2024 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the WPL retentions ahead of the 2025 edition

    Welcome to our live coverage of the retentions ahead of the mini-auction for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League. There are not going to be wholesale changes, however, teams like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be in the spotlight as they would want to iron out flaws and start afresh while keeping their core group. RCB too will be in the spotlight as the defending champions have eight overseas players on their roster and would have to release at least three of them to be able to bid for someone at the auction with six spots only allowed.

