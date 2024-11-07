WPL Retentions 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on Athapaththu, RCB's overseas options as teams finalise squads

The only pre-season trade before the retentions took place from the Warriorz to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions with England opener Dannie Wyatt-Hodge reuniting with her Hundred partner Smiti Mandhana. It was an all-cash deal which means the RCB will have to mull over their overseas options - which are now eight and even if they go in the maximum limit of six, they will have to release two.
Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu hasn't been in great form of late and didn't really light up the WPL 2024 for the UP Warriorz. Of late, she hasn't been in great form and the Warriorz will be keen to retain Lauren Bell, the English pacer.
Welcome to our live coverage of the retentions ahead of the mini-auction for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League. There are not going to be wholesale changes, however, teams like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be in the spotlight as they would want to iron out flaws and start afresh while keeping their core group. RCB too will be in the spotlight as the defending champions have eight overseas players on their roster and would have to release at least three of them to be able to bid for someone at the auction with six spots only allowed.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News