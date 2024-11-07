WPL Retentions 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on Athapaththu, RCB's overseas options as teams finalise squads

Welcome to our live coverage of the retentions ahead of the mini-auction for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League. There are not going to be wholesale changes, however, teams like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be in the spotlight as they would want to iron out flaws and start afresh while keeping their core group. RCB too will be in the spotlight as the defending champions have eight overseas players on their roster and would have to release at least three of them to be able to bid for someone at the auction with six spots only allowed.