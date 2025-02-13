WPL 2025: Schedule, squads, players, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Meg Lanning (left) and Smriti Mandhana (right)

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kick off on February 14 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. Several key players of RCB, including Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana, and Kate Cross among others are ruled out of the tournament with their respective injuries while Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil are still not 100% fit.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney is also ruled out of the tournament, owing to a calf injury. South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt has replaced her in the squad while Ashleigh Gardner has been named the new captain. Another Australian and UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy will also miss the cash-rich league and Deepti Sharma has been named the new leader of the team.

Notably, the five teams will play each other twice in the league stage and the top three on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. The league leader will directly qualify for the final, while the teams finishing second and third will play the Eliminator on March 13 to decide the other finalist. The final of the tournament is slated to take place on March 15 and will take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2025 Schedule

Broadcast details: Where to Watch WPL 2025

When will WPL 2025 begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2025 will begin on Friday, February 14.

Where will WPL 2025 take place?

WPL 2025 will take place across four venues - Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

When will WPL 2025 matches start?

All WPL 2025 matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. There are no double headers in the competition.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of WPL 2025 on TV?

Live telecast of the WPL 2025 will be available on Sports18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 online?

Live streaming of the WPL 2025 will be available on the JioCinema.

WPL Squads 2025:

GG Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer

RCB Full Squad: Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean.

DC Full Squad: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (C), Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

UP Full Squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma (C), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

MI Full Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia