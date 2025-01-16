WPL 2025: RCB's Sophie Molineux ruled out due to knee injury, replacement named

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sophie Molineux

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. Their key spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, the franchise confirmed the development. The left-arm spinner was a part of Australia's recent series win over India at home and picked up an injury after the series. She is unlikely to recover in time for the season.

She was an integral part of RCB's title triumph last year accounting for 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.31 including a three-wicket over in the final against the Delhi Capitals. The defending champions will miss Molineux's experience this season. "Our champion all-rounder Sophie Molineux has unfortunately been ruled out of #WPL2025 due to a knee injury, and England all-rounder Charlotte Dean has been chosen as her replacement," RCB wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the franchise has announced England's Charlie Dean as her replacement for the upcoming WPL season. She will be playing in the WPL for the first time and has 46 wickets to her name in T20 Internationals at an economy rate of 6.91. She is also a handy lower-order batter capable of adding crucial runs.

She is currently featuring in the Ashes for England Women and is expected to be available for the entire WPL season.

RCB Updated Squad for WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded), Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar,