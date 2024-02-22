WPL 2024 live: When and where to watch Women's Premier League 2024 for free online and on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WPL 2024 team captains in Bengaluru on February 21

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in the Women's Premier League 2024 curtain-raiser at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, February 23.

The second edition of the cash-rich tournament will see five teams clashing in 22 matches in a 25-day saga. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the league with a thrilling win over Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals last year and are once again tipped as favourites.

Bengaluru and New Delhi share matches this season with no change to league format. Each team will be playing the other four twice in the group stage round and the winner will enter the final. Teams finishing second and third will clash in the eliminator to qualify for the final in New Delhi on March 17.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of WPL 2024:

When is the WPL 2024 starting?

The Women's Premier League 2024 tournament will begin on February 23, 2024 and the final will be played on March 17, 2024.

At what time does the WPL 2024 begin?

The WPL 2024 matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST (No double heders this season).​

Women's Premier League 2024 venues

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the first 11 matches and New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the last 11 matches this season.

Where can you watch the WPL 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of WPL 2024 matches on the Sports18 channel.

Where can you watch the WPL 2024 online in India?

One can watch the International League T20 2024 matches online on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024 Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam MD, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu.