WPL 2023: Sneh Rana gets promotion for full season as Beth Mooney ruled out of remainder of tournament

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants have made a big change to their squad as injured captain Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the remainder of Women's Premier League 2023. Mooney sustained an injury during the Giants' first game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians on March 4. Notably, Indian spin-allrounder Sneh Rana has recieved a promotion as she will captain the side for the full season.

Mooney suffered a knee injury while batting during the tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium. She will miss the action but is looking for a strong comeback next season. "I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season," Mooney said in a release.

"I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team's performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. "And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season," she added.

Head coach Rachael Haynes also wished a speedy recovery to Mooney. "Skipper Beth Mooney was definitely one of the most bankable players in the team and she will be sorely missed. We wish her a speedy recovery and I am sure she will make her mark in the upcoming season," said Rachael Haynes, head coach of Gujarat Giants. "We welcome Laura to the squad and look forward to bring in some of the best cricketing action in the maiden WPL season," she added.

Sneh Rana to get promotion

Meanwhile, Indian spin all-rounder, Sneh Rana will be promoted to captain the team in Mooney's absence. Rana has led the team in the two matches in absence of Mooney. In her first full match as captain, Giants down against UP Warrioz by 3 wickets but won their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs.

