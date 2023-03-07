WPL 2023: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana vows to make comeback, admits being below par against Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is feeling the RCB vibes as the franchise hasn't started well in the maiden edition of the WPL. Having now lost two back-to-back games, Mandhana vowed to turn it around in the next few games but admitted that they were below par. Batting first, Bangalore put 155 on board. The target was more than comfortably chased down by Mumbai Indians.

"We would have loved to put up a better performance. We were below par. Will come back harder. There were two-three batters getting 20-30 runs, and a few batters including me couldn't put up a good score. We will sit and talk and try to come up with a better performance. We had six-seven good bowlers. As batters, we need to put up a good total on board. It's a pretty short tournament, we can't dwell on it. In franchise cricket, even after two losses, we can turn it around quickly," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

Smriti, however, was satisfied by the way Kanika Ahuja (22) and Shriyanka Patil's (23) performed after a collapse. "Lots of positives in the form of Kanika and Shriyanka's batting after the top order collapse, really happy with the way they batted," she said.

While RCB have lost two matches on the trot, this was Mumbai Indians' second victory in as many outings. "I think batting was the same, the bowling we did was better in the first game (against Gujarat Giants) than today. We still did well to keep them to a small score. We just wanted to back ourselves and chase. Everyone in the team is just happy to do it their way and they're enjoying themselves," Harmanpreet said.

RCB will next face Gujarat Giants on March 8, whereas Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals on March 9.

