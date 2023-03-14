Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
MIW vs GGT Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023 : Unbeaten Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Giants in reverse fixture

MIW vs GGT Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: After registering four out of four wins in the Women's Premier League, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai face Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants. Follow for Latest updates of the match.

Varun Malik
Mumbai face Gujarat
Mumbai face Gujarat

MIW vs GGT Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023 : Unbeaten Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Giants in reverse fixture

After registering victories against all the opponents in the Women's Premier League 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians play their first reverse fixture match against Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants. Kaur and co. earlier thrashed the Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs and would look to defeat them again. Meanwhile, the Giants face the daunting task of defeating the table toppers and have 1 win in 4 games.

 

