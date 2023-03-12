WPL 2023: Here's how the points table stack after Delhi Capitals' win over Gujarat Giants

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shafali Verma led from the front in DC's win over the Giants.

The first edition of WPL has been nothing, but pure entertainment. The fans are constantly seeing 200-plus scores and Shafali Verma's 76 off 28 deliveries against Gujarat Giants was proof that this league will, in future, accomplish what it really set out to do - Elevate women's cricket in India to heights never seen before.

Delhi Capitals maintained their spot at number two on the points table, and now have the same number of points as Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians. They, however, have played a game extra and are lagging behind in the NRR department.

With two wins in three games, UP Warriorz sit at number 3, followed by Gujarat Gianst, who have two points against their name. Sitting at the bottom of the points table are Smriti Mandhana's RCB, who are yet to open their account in the tournament.

WPL 2023 Points Table

Mumbai Indians: 6 (+4.228) Delhi Capitals: 6 (+2.338) UP Warriorz: 4 (+0.509) Gujarat Giants: 2 (-3.397) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 0 (-2.648)

DC vs GG - Match Report

Shafali Verma and Kapp Marizanne powered Delhi Capitals to register an easy win against Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets on Saturday. In the 9th match of the Women's Premier League, Delhi restricted Gujarat for a score of just 105/9, with Kapp taking a 5-wicket haul at an economy of jus 3.80. When in comes to chasing the target, Meg Lanning and Shafali finished it in style in just 7.1 overs with Shafali registering the second fastest fifty of the WPL.

Dominant Delhi

Delhi Capitals maintained their dominance in the game from the beginning. Gujarat Giants who opted to bat first lost their first wicket in the very first over. After this, wickets started falling in almost every over one by one. The team lost its 6 wickets for 33 runs in 7 overs. Kim Garth scored the highest runs (32) from Gujarat. Apart from her, Harleen Deol scored 20 and Georgia Wareham scored 22 runs. The team somehow crossed the 100-run mark in the last over. By the end of 20 overs, the team managed to score only 105 runs. From Delhi, Marizanne Kapp took 5 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs.

Shafali's Impressive Hammering

Delhi Capitals were given a target of just 106 runs to win the match. The team's openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning chased down the target by scoring 107 runs in just 7.1 overs. Shafali completed her half-century in just 19 balls. She finished the innings by hitting 76 in just 28 balls. During this, her strike rate was 271.43. She smashed a total of 10 fours and 5 long sixes. Apart from Shafali, captain Lanning scored 21 runs off 15 balls. After the victory in this match, the net run rate of the Delhi team increased. Delhi is currently second on the points table with 6 points.

Delhi Capitals will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 13. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 14.

