Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WPL 2023 Auctions: BCCI takes another big decision; look who will take charge of hammer | Know More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken another massive decision ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions on Monday (February 13). With 490 players to go under the hammer, the inaugural season will be a feat for cricket fans as five teams will compete for the title. A purse of Rs 12 crore each has been allotted to each team while a single match has been valued at Rs 7 crore each after the latest broadcasting deal.

Female auctioneer to be in charge

The first-ever WPL auctions will have a female auctioneer according to a report published by Cricbuzz. BCCI has gone a step ahead and made all the necessary arrangements for the auctions to be successful while going all-female. According to WPL 2023 Player Auction Rules, communicated to the five WPL franchises, the BCCI said, Malika Advani, a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm, will oversee the auction on Monday (February 13).

Hugh Edmeades, Richard Madley or Charu Sharma have conducted the IPL auctions, in the past or recently.

The BCCI has also informed the teams that each of them is needed to have at least 15 players and the minimum squad spend should be INR 9 crore. The value of the full purse is INR 12 crore and each side is allowed to buy only six foreign players.

When are the auctions of the Women’s Premier League 2023?

The auctions of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will take place on Monday (February 13).

How many teams will participate in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

Five teams – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

What is the pursue of each team in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

A pursue of Rs 12 crore each will be allotted to each team of the Women’s Premier League.

What is the limit for the teams to purchase players in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

Each team must purchase between 15 and 18 players, seven of whom can be overseas players.

What is the base price of an uncapped player in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The base price of an uncapped player at the first auction will be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

What is the base price of a capped player in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The base price of a capped player at the first auction will be between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Where will be the first season of the Women’s Premier League 2023 played?

The first season will be played in 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with five franchises taking part.

Latest Cricket News