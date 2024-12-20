Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Would've had a heart attack...': R Ashwin shares star-studded call history from his retirement day

'Would've had a heart attack...': R Ashwin shares star-studded call history from his retirement day

R Ashwin has been in the news since his retirement at the international level, naturally. But more so because of his father's statements, his own statement about the decision being instinctive and playing for CSK as long as he can. On Friday, he shared the call history from his retirement day.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 10:40 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 11:09 IST
R Ashwin walked into international sunset after taking 765
Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin walked into international sunset after taking 765 wickets across formats for India

R Ashwin, one of the legends of Indian cricket, walked into the international sunset after the end of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Ashwin like he has played all his career, didn't make a big deal about it and without getting a farewell game, called it a day in the post-match press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Since the announcement was a sudden one, it took some time for people to realise that Ashwin will not be seen in India colours anymore.

Tributes and messages poured in to celebrate the career of one of the very best of the sport. On Friday, December 20, a couple of days after announcing his retirement, Ashwin shared his call logs from Wednesday. While there were multiple calls from his father, there was a call from India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Ashwin reckoned that if 25 years ago if someone had told him that his call records will show the names of Tendulkar and Kapil Dev on his retirement day, he would have gotten a heart attack himself.

"If someone told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji #blessed," Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

As it is with any announcements, along all the love and heartwarming messages, there have been speculations about the suddenness of the decision midway through the series and that Ashwin chose to return home. His father gave the speculations more air time by alleging that Ashwin was humiliated before the cricketer quashed it.

"Definitely, there's no doubt about it (the moment being emotional for the family), because he was on the field almost for 14-15 years. The sudden changes and the retirement, it was a really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting that also because humiliation was going on. How long he can just tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own," Mr Ravichandran told News18 in Chennai on Thursday morning.

Related Stories
India end T20I series win drought at home after record-breaking fifties from Mandhana, Richa

India end T20I series win drought at home after record-breaking fifties from Mandhana, Richa

Shaheen Afridi, Kamran Ghulam shine as Pakistan seal third straight overseas ODI series win

Shaheen Afridi, Kamran Ghulam shine as Pakistan seal third straight overseas ODI series win

Australia drop squad bombshell, make major changes for last two Tests vs India; bring in Konstas

Australia drop squad bombshell, make major changes for last two Tests vs India; bring in Konstas

"My dad isn't media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of "dad statements". Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone," Ashwin wrote on X.

Ashwin will next be seen in the IPL playing for the Chennai Super Kings as he returns home after 10 years.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement