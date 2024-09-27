Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Worries for Australia, star player doubtful for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India

Worries for Australia, star player doubtful for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India

Australia have not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for almost the last 10 years. India got the better of the mighty Aussies Down Under in the previous two times while beating them at home twice more. Meanwhile, Australia have been hit with worries as a star player is doubtful for the series.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2024 19:47 IST
Australian cricket players.
Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket players.

India and Australia will be facing each other in a highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in late 2024 and early 2025. India will be travelling to Australia for the five-match series as they look to retain the trophy for the fourth consecutive time. 

Ahead of the series, Australia have been hit with an injury worry to star all-rounder Cameron Green. According to ESPNCricinfo, Green is in doubt for the Test series against the Men in Blue after suffering a back injury in the ongoing ODI series against England. 

The all-rounder will be racing against the time to attain full fitness for the high-octane series. Green was part of Australia's World Test Championship 2023 final-winning team, which got the better of India in the summit clash in London. 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement