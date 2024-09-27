Worries for Australia, star player doubtful for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket players.

India and Australia will be facing each other in a highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in late 2024 and early 2025. India will be travelling to Australia for the five-match series as they look to retain the trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Ahead of the series, Australia have been hit with an injury worry to star all-rounder Cameron Green. According to ESPNCricinfo, Green is in doubt for the Test series against the Men in Blue after suffering a back injury in the ongoing ODI series against England.

The all-rounder will be racing against the time to attain full fitness for the high-octane series. Green was part of Australia's World Test Championship 2023 final-winning team, which got the better of India in the summit clash in London.

More to follow...