World Test Championship likely to feature all 12 teams 2027 onwards, two-tier idea stands rejected The two-tier system seems to have been rejected at the latest quarterly ICC meeting with the big three not agreeing to the distribution of fundings. However, there is an expectation that all 12 Test teams will be part of the World Test Championship from the next cycle onwards.

London:

The World Test Championship (WTC) is likely to feature all 12 teams from 2027 onwards, while remaining a single-tier competition. It's been a more than a year since the talks of a two-tier system and relegation and promotion have been ongoing between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the cricketing boards, however, they all fell through in the latest round of quarterly ICC meeting, with doubts over funding model and lack of opportunity to play the higher-ranked teams, creeping up as big issues.

Former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose led the working committee, which was formed by the ICC in July. Apart from the couple of aforementioned issues, the promotion-relegation system also couldn't be worked out, with the Big three concerned about losing out on possibly playing each other, if one had to be relegated. The issue was raised in August by ECB CEO Richard Thompson.

"We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India? That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here," Thompson told BBC A few months ago.

However, including all 12 Test nations under the WTC umbrella was a positive step. All 12 teams will be required to play a certain number of Test matches during the cycle, however, no extra funding will be allotted to any of the members for hosting the matches. The option of decentralisation of funds from the big three to the rest of the nations was a non-starter but WTC will allow teams like Afghanistan and Ireland, in particular, to play a guaranteed number of matches.

"It guarantees that everyone is playing Test cricket," a board director was quoted as saying in the ESPNcricinfo report. "Those that really want to play the format now have opportunities and there is an incentive for other teams to play them," he added.

ODI Super League could also return

The 13-team ODI Super League could also make a return, following the next World Cup, which was scrapped in 2023. One of the board directors reckoned that the Super League might provide a structure to the format, which it desperately needs, since it continues to seek relevance.