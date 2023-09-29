World Cup warm-up matches, India vs England: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England

India will take on England on Friday, September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to kick off their World Cup warm-up proceedings. The match will start at 2 pm (IST) and will provide some mouthwatering action to fans despite being a dead rubber as several star players from both teams will take the field to have a decent hit out in the middle.

The defending champions England are being touted by several cricket pundits as one of the favourites to win the title this time around too and hence it will be interesting to see how hard they choose to push in the match against the hosts.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The venue has not hosted a lot of ODI matches thus far but the pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its batting-friendly nature. Seamers do get some early nip with the new ball and that is the only phase when the batters have to play with caution.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 227

Highest total scored: 373/7 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 326/2 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 50 all out by ENG-W vs IND-W

Lowest total defended: 373/7 by India vs Sri Lanka

