  World Cup warm-up matches, India vs England: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The England cricket team will face hosts India in its first warm-up fixture of the 2023 World Cup. England have many players in their side who were a part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2019. Their presence will give the team the much-needed self-belief heading into the tournament.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2023 13:20 IST
India vs England
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England

India will take on England on Friday, September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to kick off their World Cup warm-up proceedings. The match will start at 2 pm (IST) and will provide some mouthwatering action to fans despite being a dead rubber as several star players from both teams will take the field to have a decent hit out in the middle.

The defending champions England are being touted by several cricket pundits as one of the favourites to win the title this time around too and hence it will be interesting to see how hard they choose to push in the match against the hosts.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The venue has not hosted a lot of ODI matches thus far but the pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its batting-friendly nature. Seamers do get some early nip with the new ball and that is the only phase when the batters have to play with caution.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 227

Highest total scored: 373/7 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 326/2 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 50 all out by ENG-W vs IND-W

Lowest total defended: 373/7 by India vs Sri Lanka

