World Cup 2023: England announce pacer Brydon Carse as Reece Topley's replacement

A faltering campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for England was further dealt a blow with Reece Topley's injury as the left-arm pacer was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining the same during his side's game against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, October 2021. Jofra Archer couldn't be considered so England will now fly in Brydon Carse, the right-arm pacer as Topley's replacement ahead of their fifth game of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 26.

England named Carse, who has played 12 ODIs and three T20Is in international cricket, as Topley's replacement on Monday, as the pacer will join the team directly in Bengaluru where they will face Sri Lanka in a few days' time.

"England and Surrey seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC Men’s World Cup after fracturing his left index finger during England’s defeat to South Africa on Saturday. Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Sunday.

England are in desperate need of some inspiration to revitalise their campaign, which is hanging by a slim thread as the defending champions have already lost three out of four matches so far. Their only win came against Bangladesh and to have a chance of qualifying they will have to win all their remaining games.

Their NRR has been severely affected by big losses to New Zealand and South Africa and will need to ensure that if there's a chance, they get the win early and big to improve their net run rate. After Sri Lanka, Englamnd face the in-form Indian team, which has been looking in sublime touch with five wins.

