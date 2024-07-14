World Championship of Legends Leaderboard after India Champions beat Pakistan to win title

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS/INSTAGRAM Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions.

The World Championship of Legends brought several legendary cricketers from across the globe under one roof and they won the hearts of cricket fans by rewinding the clock with their mesmerising performances. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik aggregated 245 runs for Pakistan Champions and finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament.

Ian Bell of England Champions scored 230 runs during the course of the tournament and finished as the second-leading run-getter.

Most runs at World Championship of Legends:

Player Team Runs Shoaib Malik Pakistan Champions 245 Ian Bell England Champions 230 Robin Uthappa India Champions 225 Yusuf Pathan India Champions 221 Sharjeel Khan Pakistan Champions 221 Ben Dunk Australia Champions 220 Daniel Christian Australia Champions 215 Sohaib Maqsood Pakistan Champions 204 Aaron Finch Australia Champions 203 Dwayne Smith West Indies Champions 202

Australia Champions' Nathan Coulter-Nile was the most successful bowler of the tournament. The right-arm pacer claimed nine scalps in six games and finished the tournament as the joint-leading wicket-taker. Pakistan's former chief selector Wahab Riaz also claimed the same number of wickets as Nathan Coulter-Nile but was a bit expensive compared to the Aussie.

Most wickets at World Championship of Legends:

Player Team Wickets Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia Champions 9 Wahab Riaz Pakistan Champions 9 Shoaib Malik Pakistan Champions 9 Brett Lee Australia Champions 9 Harbhajan Singh India Champions 8 Peter Siddle Australia Champions 8 Dhawal Kulkarni India Champions 8 Sohail Khan Pakistan Champions 7 Chris Schofield England Champions 7 Xavier Doherty Australia Champions 7

Daniel Christian was in thunderous form. The former Aussie allrounder smashed 20 sixes to record the most number of sixes in the tournament. He was closely followed by Sohaib Maqsood who hit 19 sixes for Pakistan Champions.

Most sixes at World Championship of Legends: