Women's CPL Live telecast: When and where to watch WCPL 2024 live on TV and streaming in India?

The third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 21 as per local time at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The three-team tournament will have some high-profile overseas names this time around including the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, and Shabnim Ismail. Meg Lanning too was supposed to be part of the tournament for the Trinbago Knight Riders, however, she pulled out of the tournament after winning the Hundred with the London Spirit.

The inaugural WCPL champions have roped in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup final hero Harshitha Samarawickrama alongside the Delhi Capitals' trio of Jemimah, Pandey and Jonassen. The defending champions Barbados Royals will start as favourites having retained their core group but TKR can challenge them for their second title.

WCPL full schedule (IST)

August 22 - Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 4:30 AM

August 23 - Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women - 4:30 AM

August 24 - Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 5:30 AM

August 26 - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 5:30 AM

August 27 - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women - 4:30 AM

August 28 - Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 5:30 AM

August 30 - Final - 12:30 AM

When and where to watch Women's CPL live on TV and OTT in India?

The third edition of the Women's CPL will begin in the early hours of Thursday, August 22 (as per IST) and the 7-game tournament will go on for just a little more than a week till August 30. The tournament, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, but the matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WCPL 2024 Squads

Barbados Royals: Laura Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (wicketkeeper), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Djenada Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Samara Ramnath, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Kyshonia Knight, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh.