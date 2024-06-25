Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Women’s Asia Cup 2024 updated schedule: ACC shifts India vs Pakistan match to July 19

According to the updated schedule of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team will face rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament in Dambulla. India were drawn with Pakistan, Nepal and UAE in Group A.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 19:56 IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2024 updated schedule
Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the IND vs SA third ODI match in Bengaluru on June 23, 2024

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced an updated schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 25. In the major change to fixtures, the ACC shifted India vs Pakistan fixture to the opening day on July 19 which will be played at Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Indian women's cricket team will begin their campaign against rivals Pakistan on July 19 and are drawn with Nepal and UAE in Group A. Dambulla will host all group and knockout stage fixtures and the final will be played on July 28. 

The ACC president Jay Shah announced the schedule on March 26 and India were scheduled to face Pakistan on July 21 in Dambulla. India's opening game against UAE has also been shifted to July 21. India will face Nepal in their last group-stage fixture on July 23. 

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Groups

Group A Group B
India Sri Lanka
Pakistan Bangladesh
UAE Malaysia
Nepal Thailand

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Updated Schedule

  1. July 19 - UAE vs Nepal, 2:00 pm local time
  2. July 19 - India vs Pakistan, 7:00 pm local time
  3. July 20 - Malaysia vs Thailand, 2:00 pm local time
  4. July 20 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 7:00 pm local time
  5. July 21 - India vs UAE, 2:00 pm local time
  6. July 21 - Pakistan vs Nepal, 7:00 pm local time
  7. July 22 - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, 2:00 pm local time
  8. July 22 - Bangladesh vs Thailand, 7:00 pm local time
  9. July 23 - Pakistan vs UAE, 2:00 pm local time
  10. July 23 - India vs Nepal, 2:00 pm local time
  11. July 24 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia, 2:00 pm local time
  12. July 24 - Sri Lanka vs Thailand, 7:00 pm local time
  13. July 26 - Semi-final 1, 2:00 pm local time
  14. July 26 - Semi-final 2, 7:00 pm local time
  15. July 28 - Final, 7:00 pm local time
