Women’s Asia Cup 2024 updated schedule: ACC shifts India vs Pakistan match to July 19

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced an updated schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 25. In the major change to fixtures, the ACC shifted India vs Pakistan fixture to the opening day on July 19 which will be played at Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Indian women's cricket team will begin their campaign against rivals Pakistan on July 19 and are drawn with Nepal and UAE in Group A. Dambulla will host all group and knockout stage fixtures and the final will be played on July 28.

The ACC president Jay Shah announced the schedule on March 26 and India were scheduled to face Pakistan on July 21 in Dambulla. India's opening game against UAE has also been shifted to July 21. India will face Nepal in their last group-stage fixture on July 23.

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Groups

Group A Group B India Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh UAE Malaysia Nepal Thailand

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Updated Schedule