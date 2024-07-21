Women's Asia Cup 2024 updated points table after India and Pakistan's big wins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepti Sharma and Tanuja Kanwar celebrating during the IND vs UAE Asia Cup game in Dambulla on July 21, 2024

Indian women's cricket team pulled off another big win to move closer to the semi-final berth in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday, July 21. India registered a thumping 78-run win over UAE women to make it two wins in two games in the Group A points table.

On the other hand, Pakistan women made a strong comeback from a heavy loss to India in their opening game to beat Nepal by nine wickets in the second match on Sunday. Pakistan jumped to the second position and also improved their net run rate which might prove crucial in the race for the semi-final berths.

The United Arab Emirates still remain in contention for the semi-final spot but face a near-impossible job with two big defeats in two matches. The UAE will be facing Pakistan in their last group-stage game while India women will take on neighbours Nepal who defeated UAE in their first game.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Group A Table

Teams M W L NR Points NRR IND-W 2 2 0 0 4 3.386 PAK-W 2 1 1 0 2 0.409 NEP-W 2 1 1 0 2 -0.819 UAE-W 2 0 0 0 0 -2.870

Meanwhile, Thailand women lead the Group B points table after their 22-run win over Malaysia on Saturday. The tournament hosts Sri Lanka women who defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets but find themselves in the second position due to the difference in the net run rate. Both Bangladesh and Malaysia will be looking for their first points in the second-round matches against Thailand and Malaysia respectively on Monday.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Group B Table