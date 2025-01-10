Women's Ashes 2025 live streaming: Australia vs England women live telecast in India, squads and schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's Ashes 2025 live streaming

Women's Ashes 2025 Live: The Australian cricket team is set to host England in the highly-anticipated Women's Ashes 2024-25 starting on January 12. Australia and England will revive the biggest rivalry in women's cricket with three ODIs, three T20I matches and one Test.

Australia retained the Ashes last year after a thrilling 8-8 score in the points table. Alyssa Healy-led hosts will enter the home Ashes as favourites while the Heather Knight-led English side will target their first Ashes triumph since 2014-15.

Women's Ashes 2025 live streaming and telecast details

When is the Women's Ashes 2025 scheduled?

The Women's Ashes 2025 will begin on Sunday, January 12 and the last match (Test) will be played on January 30 to February 2.

At what time do the Women's Ashes 2025 matches begin?

The first ODI will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday and the remaining two ODIs will begin at 4:35 AM IST. All three T20Is will begin at 1:45 PM IST and the only Test will begin at 9:00 AM IST on January 30.​

Women's Ashes 2025​​ venues

The Women's Ashes 2025 will be played at 6 venues - Sydney, North Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and Canberra.

Where can you watch the Women's Ashes 2025 live on TV in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Women's Ashes 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Women's Ashes 2025 games online in India?

The Women's Ashes 2025 matches are available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

Women's Ashes 2025​ squads

Australia ODI squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Australia T20I squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Australia Test squad

Yet to be announced

England T20I squad

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England ODI squad

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England Test squad

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.