Women's Ashes 2025: Australia announce squad for one-off Test against England

Following a six-run win (DLS method) over England in the second T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia have sealed the Women’s Ashes 2025. They have decimated the visitors in the ODI series, winning 3-0 and despite losing captain Alyssa Healy to an injury, the team put up a strong show in the T20Is, winning back-to-back games to get the job done.

In the meantime, Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming one-off Test against England, starting January 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Healy, who missed the first two T20Is of the series has been named in the 13-member squad but Cricket Australia isn’t sure about her participation in the Test.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler noted that the medical team is working closely on Healy and she is being assessed daily and the opener will be given all the time to prove her fitness to get into the playing XI.

“We’re pleased with the form of the 13 players that have taken part in the series to date and feel it’s a squad that offers a variety of options when it comes to selecting the makeup of the Test side,” Flegler said.

“Alyssa has been named in the squad as a batter only and we’ll give her as much time as we can to prove her fitness ahead of the match. Ash will continue to be assessed daily, and her availability for the 3rd T20 remains uncertain. At this stage she is on track to be available for the Test match," he added.

Australia have also named an experienced squad for the series. The side lost by eight wickets to India in December 2024 and the team management kept that in mind while picking up the squad. Notably, they have named plenty of spinners and all-rounders for the pink-ball Test.

Australia squad for the Women’s Ashes Test match:

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham