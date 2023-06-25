Women's Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits record double ton but Australia remain ahead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tammy Beaumont at Nottingham

Day 3 of the one-off Women's Ashes 2023 saw Tammy Beaumont breaking two huge records in Test cricket on Saturday, June 24. The English opener scored 208 off 331 to go into history books as the first England women's player to score a double hundred in red-ball cricket.

Beaumont, 32, became the only second cricketer in the world to score a century across all three formats on Day 2 and then dominated Day 3 as England almost surpassed Australia's first innings total of 473 runs. She broker Betty Snowball's famous 88-year-old record to pull off the highest individual score for England in Tests.

After Day 3's play, Beaumont revealed that she almost quit cricket but changed her mindset to remain positive as possible. She lost her place in England's women's T20I last year, after her 99th cap, but highlighted the difference between Test cricket and T20 games.

"I thought, you know what? There's life in the old girl yet. I'm only 32," Beaumont told Sky Sports. "So I worked hard, and changed my mindset to being as positive as possible, and get back to the Tammy Beaumont of a couple of years ago."

"It's certainly not been on my mind the last three or four days. Test-match cricket is very different from T20 cricket, even though the England men try to make it look pretty similar. But I think how I've worked this winter on my game the whole way around, that probably has had an impact on my trying to find that motivation to get better and to improve."

Despite record innings from Beaumont, England's innings' collapsed on 463 runs. Natalie Sciver-Brunt and debutant Danielle Wyatt scored crucial runs for England while young all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner took four wickets for Australia. With the 10-run lead, Australian openers Pheobe Litchfield and Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on Day 3 with an 82/0 total to clinch a crucial 92-run lead ahead of the remaining two days.

