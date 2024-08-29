With Siraj ruled out of Duleep Trophy, how is India's fast bowling attack shaping for Bangladesh series?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj

Team India players are set to be in action next month with the Duleep Trophy commencing on September 5. India's international season will get underway on September 19 with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. With less than three weeks to go for the series, the team's fast-bowling attack doesn't seem to be exactly ready for the hectic Test season.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload is being managed and according to several reports, he is unlikely to feature at least in the Bangladesh series. Moreover, Mohammed Shami hasn't played since November last year and even he is unlikely to get fit in the next couple of weeks. Mohammed Siraj is among the first-choice pacers in the team and he was set to play in Duleep Trophy as well.

But the cricketer from Hyderabad has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy due to illness. Along with him, Ravindra Jadeja has been released while Umran Malik will also not play due to illness. Siraj not playing is a blow even to team India. If he doesn't recover in time for the Bangladesh Tests, the selectors will have to dig deep among the fast-bowling stocks in India.

Not that India are struggling in that aspect but the team will lack experience for sure. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are the only two bowlers who have played for India in Tests before and are playing in the Duleep Trophy for Team B and Team A respectively.

While Mukesh has featured in three Tests for India, Akash Deep has played only one and they seem to be the best options for India at the moment for Bangladesh Tests. But does it keep India in good stead keeping in mind that they are scheduled to play five Tests against Australia down under from November 2024?

Well, in that case, the selection panel will have to make sure that they try the fast bowlers who they want to take to Australia in the squad. Akash Deep impressed in his only Test played against England earlier this year while Mukesh has also done well. But India could be looking at a left-arm pacer who can do well in Australia and in that case, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh will have a case to make.

Both of them are playing in the Duleep Trophy and are picked in Team A and Team D respectively. At the same time, Yash Dayal, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan are among the other fast bowlers who are featuring in the domestic red-ball tournament starting on September 5. Clearly, the selectors will keenly keep an eye on some of these bowlers in order to keep them ready for the upcoming challenges.

India's first-choice bowlers in Tests

Mohammed Siraj (illness) - ruled out of Duleep Trophy

Mohammed Shami (Injured)

Jasprit Bumrah (likely to be rested)

Bowlers playing in Duleep Trophy with India experience

Mukesh Kumar (3 Tests for India)

Akash Deep (1 Test for India)

Prasidh Krishna (2 Tests for India)

Uncapped Indian bowlers playing in Duleep Trophy

Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande