West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters live cricket score: Lara, Watson face each other in IMLT20

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters live cricket score: Brian Lara's West Indies Masters will be up against Shane Watson-led Australia Masters in the second match of the International Masters League T20. The two teams face each other in the second match of the tournament at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

India Masters locked horns against Sri Lanka Masters in the first match of the tournament at the same venue with the Sachin Tendulkar-led team registering a close win over Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters. Now, West Indies and Australia will look to put their best foot forward in their opener.

