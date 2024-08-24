Will Shikhar Dhawan continue playing in Indian Premier League despite retirement?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan pulled the curtains on his almost 14-year-long playing career for Team India on Saturday, August 24 as he took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket.

The left-handed batter posted a heartwarming video across social media platforms to inform his fans and friends all around the world about his decision to step away from the sport.

Will Shikhar Dhawan continue playing in the IPL?

The 38-year-old superstar batter clarified that fans have already seen the last of him not only in international cricket but also in domestic cricket.

"Namaste everyone! Today I am standing at such a juncture in my career from where I can only cherish memories that I made as a player. I always wanted to represent Team India and it happened. I want to thank my family, and my childhood coach Tarek Sinha and Madan Sharma who taught me the basics of the sport. I also want to thank Team India, whom I represented all these years and the fans who loved me with all their heart," he said in a video posted across several social media platforms.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country."

Dhawan's video message makes it crystal clear that he won't be seen playing in any form of domestic cricket and therefore it is understood that his announcement also brings an end to his 17-year-long playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan enjoyed a storied career in the lucrative T20 tournament. He represented Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural edition in 2008 and scored 340 runs in 14 games with the help of four half-centuries.

He moved to Mumbai Indians in the next edition and played for them during the 2009 and 2010 editions after which Deccan Chargers roped him into their squad for the 2011 and 2012 editions.

Dhawan then moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and played six seasons (2013 to 2018) for them. He was bought back by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 edition and represented them till 2021.

Punjab Kings purchased Dhawan ahead of the 2022 edition of the IPL and he played for them across three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024). Punjab Kings paid their tribute to Shikhar Dhawan with several heart-touching posts. Punjab Kings have wished Shikhar a happy retirement and have also extended their best wishes for his next innings in life.