WI vs SA: Quinton de Kock scripts T20I history, achieves rare feat for a wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock pulled off a stunning stumping in the crunch Super 8 encounter in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between South Africa and the West Indies to achieve a historic milestone in T20Is. South Africa restricted West Indies to a below-par score of 135 in a virtual knockout.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2024 9:41 IST
Quinton de Kock scripted history on Sunday (June 23) evening in the crunch Super 8 game between South Africa and West Indies as he became the first wicket-keeper to effect 100 dismissals in T20Is. De Kock, who was on 99 dismissals before the T20 World Cup clash against the co-hosts, achieved the rare milestone after he stumped West Indies skipper Rovman Powell off a Keshav Maharaj beauty. This was 18th stumping for de Kock in his T20I career going with 82 catches as a wicketkeeper.

De Kock is now nine ahead of MS Dhoni, the second name on the list of wicketkeepers with most number of dismissals in T20Is. While Dhoni has 91 dismissals to his name as a wicketkeeper, Irfan Ali Karim, the Kenyan wicket-keeper is third on the list with 83 dismissals. 

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20Is

100 - Quinton de Kock (82 catches, 18 stumpings)

91 - MS Dhoni (57 catches, 34 stumpings)
83 - Irfan Ali Karim (59 catches, 24 stumpings)
79 - Jos Buttler (66 catches, 13 stumpings)
63 - Dinesh Ramdin (43 catches, 20 stumpings)

Overall, de Kock is sixth on the list for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper with 557 dismissals to his name. Mark Boucher is comfortably sitting at the top with 998 dismissals, followed by Adam Gilchrist (905), MS Dhoni (829), Kumar Sangakkara (678) and Ian Healy (628) in the top five.

Powell's wicket was part of the collapse West Indies underwent following an 81-run partnership between Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers. From 86/2, the West Indies went down to 118/8 losing six wickets for just 32 runs and eventually were restricted to 135, which seemed a below-par score despite the spinners getting the help, they did for South Africa. West Indies got a couple of wickets early but South Africa are on course to chase this down.

