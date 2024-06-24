WI vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa storm back with 3 quick wickets; WI innings flailing

Monday, June 24, 2024
     
West Indies vs South Africa, Super 8 Live: It's not often that an unbeaten team is on the verge of getting knocked out but such has been South Africa's luck in the ICC events. The Proteas have fallen on the right side of close games but they will need that luck that the most on Sunday against WI.

Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 7:16 IST
WI vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8, Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC/GETTY/INDIA TV WI vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8, Live Score and Updates

West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Updates: England are in the semi-finals. Notwithstanding their losses to Australia in the group stage or South Africa in Super 8, they are very much on the course of a title defence at the T20 World Cup. T20 World Cup defies the nature and structure of an ICC event of a team having to be consistent or peaking at the right moment to win the title. You just have to win the right games, convincingly, not all, a handful few and you'll be there and thereabouts.

Now look at South Africa, who probably have defied their history of messing it up in close games to win all six so far and one loss could knock them out as none of their wins have been convincing, with a sizeable margin. Even in Super 8, the USA ran them close, England almost chased it down the other day out of nowhere and hence, the Proteas will need that luck the most on Sunday evening in Antigua against the hosts West Indies. A win will do, margins don't matter. Similarly for the West Indies, the loss to England threatened to derail their campaign but a big win against the USA and now they find themselves on the cusp of a semi-final spot. Follow the live updates of WI vs SA match from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :WI vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8, Live Score and Updates

  • Jun 24, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA Live Score: Tabraiz Shamsi breaks the partnership

    The 81-run partnership for the West Indies has finally been broken by Tabraiz Shamsi as the plan to bowl wide to Kyle Mayers worked. Mayers got a boundary on a wide delivery and then Shamsi got his man on the second attempt.

  • Jun 24, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA Live Score: 50-run partnership for West Indies

    After losing two early wickets, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have stitched a 50-run stand although they have rode a bit of their luck with dropped catches for South Africa.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA Live Score: West Indies end powerplay on a high

    West Indies duo of Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase has come back strongly to end the powerplay on a high. South Africa, on the other hand, will be ruing those missed chances.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA Live Score: A drop, make it two

    The wides didn't help early in the innings and the dropped catches added to South Africa's woes after a good start with the ball. West Indies could have been 18/3 if Anrich Nortje had taken his catch but Roston Chase was left of and similarly was Mayers on the bowling of Aiden Markram.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA Live Score: Markram gets big breakthrough

    West Indies have lost two big wickets early in the innings as Nicholas Pooran departs now. Pooran hit straight to the long-off fielder as captain Aiden Markram gets his decision of bowling himself and the field, both right.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jansen strikes in the first over!

    Marco Jansen after a couple of wides got Shai Hope to play in the air with a short of a length delivery outside the off-stump and Tristan Stubbs close-in took a simple catch. South Africa have an early wicket.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anthems done! Let's go

    A virtual knockout and everything on stake! Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope come out to open for the West Indies and will be hoping for a good start for the hosts.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    West Indies too make one change

    Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa make one change, Shamsi comes back

    Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win toss, opt to field

    South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field saying that he couldn't see the wicket getting worse in the second innings. Markram said that he hoped that wicket will stay good for batting since it was an evening game. West Indies captain Rovman Powell also wanted to bowl.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA pitch report, Antigua

    67m and 61m square boundaries and 74 metres down the ground. There will be consistent bounce and with this being an evening game, the ball is expected to skid through and come nicely onto the bat in both the innings. 

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    West Indies find form after a blip

    It was a bad day at the office for the West Indies in their Super 8 opener against England but they came back rather strongly in their next match as the hosts flexed their muscles against the fellow co-hosts USA. A superior net run rate has kept them on course, but they need a win. So yeah, it is a knockout, we can remove the word virtual. But if it rains, South Africa might be the one who get to utilise the benefits, probably the first one.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa are unbeaten but they can't afford a slip-up

    South Africa and luck don't go hand-in-hand in ICC events. Net run rate and rain haven't helped South Africa's cause in several crunch games in World Cups come and gone before and one of those two reasons might come back to bite the Proteas hard this time around as well. Despite winning both their Super 8 encounters so far, South Africa could miss out on a spot in the semis on NRR, if they lose to the West Indies.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WI vs SA, a virtual knockout on Sunday evening in Antigua

    The stakes couldn't get much higher than this - the hosts West Indies up against South Africa in a virtual knockout on a Sunday evening at the Sir Vivian Richards National Cricket Stadium in Antigua. It's early morning in India, but don't want to miss this, especially after what happened on Sunday morning. Welcome to our live coverage of WI vs SA, Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

