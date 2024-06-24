Follow us on Image Source : ICC/GETTY/INDIA TV WI vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8, Live Score and Updates

WI vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa storm back with 3 quick wickets; WI innings flailing

West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Updates: England are in the semi-finals. Notwithstanding their losses to Australia in the group stage or South Africa in Super 8, they are very much on the course of a title defence at the T20 World Cup. T20 World Cup defies the nature and structure of an ICC event of a team having to be consistent or peaking at the right moment to win the title. You just have to win the right games, convincingly, not all, a handful few and you'll be there and thereabouts.

Now look at South Africa, who probably have defied their history of messing it up in close games to win all six so far and one loss could knock them out as none of their wins have been convincing, with a sizeable margin. Even in Super 8, the USA ran them close, England almost chased it down the other day out of nowhere and hence, the Proteas will need that luck the most on Sunday evening in Antigua against the hosts West Indies. A win will do, margins don't matter. Similarly for the West Indies, the loss to England threatened to derail their campaign but a big win against the USA and now they find themselves on the cusp of a semi-final spot. Follow the live updates of WI vs SA match from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium-

