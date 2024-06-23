WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African players during the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup game in Gros Islet on June 21, 2024

WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa will target a semifinal berth when they take on tournament hosts West Indies in the crucial Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on Sunday, June 23. Both teams remain strong contenders for the semifinal qualification alongside England who will be facing the USA on Sunday morning.

The Proteas remain unbeaten in this tournament with six wins in six matches and are a point away from securing the semifinal spot after a gap of 10 years. South Africa beat England by seven runs in their last game and are leading the Group 2 points table with four points.

After a heavy defeat against England in the first Super 8 game, the West Indies recorded a big win over the USA and boasts the highest net run rate in Group 2. A win will secure a semifinal spot for the Caribbean side who have won four of their last five T20I meetings against South Africa.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2, Match 50

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Monday, June 24 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 23)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (C), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Shai Hope

Batters: David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Quinton de Kock: The experienced wicketkeeper batter returned to form with two consecutive fifties in his last two innings in this World Cup. Quinton is leading the scoring chart for the Proteas with 187 runs at a strike rate of 147.24 and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team.

Nicholas Pooran: The star Caribbean big-hitter continues his red-hot form in this World Cup with the second-highest 227 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 148.36 so far. Pooran smashed 98 runs against Afghanistan in the first-round game and can also bag extra Dream11 points with his wicketkeeping skills.

WI vs SA predicted playing XIs:

West Indies predicted playing XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.