WI vs ENG 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown play for series opener?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Kensington Oval stadium.

WI vs ENG 1st T20I pitch report: The return of Jos Buttler and some West Indies stars highlight the upcoming T20I series between West Indies and England. After facing each other in a an ODI series, where West Indies won 2-1, the two teams are set to have a crack at each other in five T20Is from November 9 onwards.

England white-ball captain Buttler is set to take the field for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal defeat against India. He missed several competitions since his persistent calf injury including the Hundred, the ODI and T20I series against Australia and the 50-over games against West Indies.

While Buttler is back for England, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and Akeal Hossein also return for West Indies after missing out from the Sri Lanka tour due to personal reasons.

Ahead of the clash here, is how the pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados pitch report

The Kensington Oval hosted several T20 World Cup 2024 matches including the final between India and South Africa. In that tournament, the venue helped batters well and it also saw a score in excess of 200 in the game between Australia and England. It also has something in it for the bowlers.

In the third ODI played at the venue, there was help for seamers early in the innings before the wicket eased off in the night. The game will begin at 4 PM local time on November 9, so expect it to get better to bat on later.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - The Numbers Game

T20 Matches Played - 33

Matches Won Batting First - 20 (60.61%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 11 (33.33%)

Matches Tied - 0

Matches with No Result - 2 (6.06%)

Highest Team Innings - 224/5 by West Indies vs England

Lowest Team Innings - 80 by Afghanistan vs South Africa

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Average Score Batting First - 153

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Jafer Chohan, Michael-Kyle Pepper

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer